705 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $436.47 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

