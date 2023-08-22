85,921 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

