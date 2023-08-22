ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares to Split on Wednesday, August 30th

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 30th.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

