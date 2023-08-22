ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares to Split on Wednesday, August 30th

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 30th.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABC-Mart,Inc.
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.