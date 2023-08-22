Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.