Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
