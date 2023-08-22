Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

