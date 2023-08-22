Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.