Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $341.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $306.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.26 and a 200-day moving average of $290.66. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

