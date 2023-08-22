Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 443,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,517,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

