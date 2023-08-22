Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

