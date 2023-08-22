Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,628.00.

Adyen Stock Down 9.3 %

About Adyen

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Adyen has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

