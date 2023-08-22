Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of Hold.
Adyen Trading Down 7.0 %
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
