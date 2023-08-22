Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at $171,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

