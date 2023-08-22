Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $2,036,019 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

