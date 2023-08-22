AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
AGL Energy Company Profile
