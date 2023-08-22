AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

