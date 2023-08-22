Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.79.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.38 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

