Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $285.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.