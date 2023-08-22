Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 423,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

