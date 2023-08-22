Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

