Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amedisys worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

