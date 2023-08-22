American Software (AMSWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. American Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $370.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Software by 190.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

