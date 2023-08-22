Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after acquiring an additional 149,863 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.