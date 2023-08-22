Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,653 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

