Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE AR opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

