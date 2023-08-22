Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

