Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NXST stock opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,401. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.