Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 178,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

