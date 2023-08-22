Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $248.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.13 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.99.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

