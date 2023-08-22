Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.