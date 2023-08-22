Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

GTLS stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.