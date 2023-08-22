Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

