Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

