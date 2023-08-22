Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

