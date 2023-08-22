Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,652 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 55,792 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPX opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

