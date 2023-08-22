Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 10,086 shares of company stock worth $596,202 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

