Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

