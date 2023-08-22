Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,437,000 after buying an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

