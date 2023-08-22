Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 187 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

