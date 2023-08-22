Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $8,246,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.46. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

