Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 326 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

