Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 406 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,917,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 186,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $145,504.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,323 shares of company stock worth $1,449,930. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

