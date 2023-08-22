Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.