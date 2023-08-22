Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 112.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $193.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

