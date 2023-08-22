Analog Devices (ADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) will release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q3 guidance at $2.42-2.62 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.