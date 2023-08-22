Analysts Offer Predictions for Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax stock opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

