Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT at $47.60

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

