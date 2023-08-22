Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $45.50

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $35.58 on Friday. Icade has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth EUR 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of EUR 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

