Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target at C$270.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$270.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.77. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

