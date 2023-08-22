Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $82.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.