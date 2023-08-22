Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $71.00

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of PB stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

