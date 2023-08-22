Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $35.75

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.42. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.