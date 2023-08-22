ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,454,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

